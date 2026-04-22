High Court Suspends Revocation of KIM’s Accreditation

The High Court has temporarily suspended the revocation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)’s operating license.

In a ruling on Wednesday, April 22, Justice Musyoka granted KIM the reprieve pending the determination of a case filed by the institution.

Justice Musyoka also temporarily halted the closure of the campuses operated by the institute.

“I have seen, read, and considered the certificate of urgency, the ex parte chamber summons, the statutory statement, and the verifying affidavit… together with the annexures,” Justice Musyoka said.

Following the ruling, KIM announced that the institution is back to operational status pending the determination of the case.

“We wish to inform you that the High Court has officially stayed the enforcement of the revocation notice issued by TVETA on 20th April 2026.

“Consequently, the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is now back to full operational status. All Academic Programs have resumed across all campuses. Corporate Trainings, Membership, Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions continue as usual,” the statement read.

TVETA had ordered the immediate closure of all KIM’s campuses across Kenya for offering and awarding academic and professional programmes without proper accreditation.

The authority noted the institution continued to run unapproved courses and issued academic qualifications in violation of the law.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation,” TVETA stated.