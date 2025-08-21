Connect with us

News

High Court Suspends Ruto's Anti-Graft Taskforce

High Court Halts Ruto's Anti Corruption Taskforce
The High Court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Presidential Multi-Agency Team (MAT) on the War Against Corruption, sending backlash through the nation’s anti-graft efforts.

The decision, delivered by Justice Chacha Mwita, comes after a petition filed by Dr. Benjamin Gikenyi and others challenged the constitutionality of the MAT, raising significant questions about the executive’s powers in combating corruption.

The suspension effectively halts the operations of the high-profile team, which was established to streamline and intensify the fight against graft, pending a full determination of the petition. The case is set for mention on September 9, a date eagerly awaited by legal experts and the public alike.

The National Integrity Alliance (NIA), a prominent civil society organization, has also thrown its weight behind the challenge, filing its own petition at the High Court. Their legal action specifically targets the Presidential Proclamation that established the MAT, arguing that its formation and mandate may overstep constitutional boundaries and infringe upon the independence of existing anti-corruption institutions.

Justice Mwita’s conservatory orders, issued on August 21, 2025, demonstrate the court’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring due process, even in matters of national importance like the fight against corruption.

“This is a crucial moment for our democracy,” stated Dr. Benjamin Gikenyi in an exclusive interview. “While we fully support the war against corruption, it must be waged within the confines of the law. Our petition seeks to ensure that the executive’s actions do not undermine the very institutions designed to safeguard our nation’s integrity.”

His sentiments were echoed by a representative from the National Integrity Alliance, who preferred to remain anonymous due to ongoing legal proceedings. “The fight against corruption is paramount, but it cannot be used as a pretext to erode constitutional checks and balances. We believe the MAT’s structure raises serious concerns about accountability and potential overreach.”

The High Court’s decision has sparked national debate about the balance of power between the executive and the judiciary, and the most effective strategies for tackling pervasive corruption.

Observers suggest that the outcome of this petition could set a significant precedent for future government initiatives and the interpretation of presidential powers.

The September 9 mention date is expected to provide further clarity on the legal arguments and the path forward for this fundamental case.

