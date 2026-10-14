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High Court Upholds Waititu’s Corruption Convictions, Orders Detention

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The High Court has upheld the corruption convictions and sentences of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused in a case involving multiple corruption-related offences.

The co-accused include Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndungu; former Kiambu County Chief Officer for Roads, Transport, Public Works and Utilities Luka Mwangi Wahinya; and Charles Chege Mbuthia, a director of Testimony Enterprises Limited.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a statement said the appellants challenged their convictions on charges including conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, fraudulent practices in procurement and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

“The appellants had challenged their convictions on charges of conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, engaging in fraudulent practices in procurement and fraudulent acquisition of public property,” read the statement in part.

The charges arose from matters during Waititu’s tenure as Kiambu governor.

In a ruling delivered by Lady Justice Rose Ougo, the High Court upheld the convictions on the other charges but overturned the lower court’s acquittal on the money laundering charges.

Following the ruling, the court revoked the bonds granted to the appellants and ordered their detention pending mitigation and sentencing on the money laundering charges before the subordinate court.

Susan Wangari Ndungu was ordered detained at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, while Waititu, Wahinya and Mbuthia were directed to be held at Nairobi Remand Prison.

The court granted the appellants 14 days within which to appeal the decision. The matter is scheduled for mitigation and sentencing at the Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court on October 19, 2026.

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