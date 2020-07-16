High-Profile US Twitter Accounts Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

High-profile Twitter accounts of in the US have been hacked in a Bitcoin scam; Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many high-profile global US icons who were targeted by the hackers

The verified Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kanye West also requested donations in the cryptocurrency.

However after Twitter admitted that they were undergoing tough times, it said that is was a “co-ordinated” attack targeting it employees “with access to internal systems and tools”

“We know they [the hackers] used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf,” the company said in a series of tweets.

The company also announced that significant measures were taken to limit access to such internal systems and tools while the company affirmed that investigations are underway.

More to follow…