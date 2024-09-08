Hillside Academy Endarasha Fire Death Toll Rises to 21

The death toll from the Thursday night fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County has risen to 21.

Speaking on Saturday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said 19 bodies were recovered at the site and another two died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and Mary Immaculate Hospital, Nyeri.

“The tragic loss of 21 of our children following the fire incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy in the boys’ dormitory, which housed 156 boys, is a catastrophe beyond our imagination.

“19 bodies have been recovered from the scene with the help of the DCI and the government pathologist on site. 2 additional deaths have occurred in hospital at the Kenyatta National Hospital and Mary Immaculate Hospital, Nyeri,” said Mwaura.

The Government Spoksespon noted that from the 156 boys who were in the ill-fated dormitory, 139 learners have been accounted for and 17 others are yet to be accounted for.

“The Government through the Ministry of Education is appealing for assistance in accounting for all pupils and is urging all parents who have picked their children from school as well as members of the community who offered help to come forward,” he stated.

Mwaura also noted that relevant agencies are working round the clock to locate the unaccounted pupils and ensure their safety.

The cause of the fire at Hillside Academy is not yet established but homicide investigators and forensic experts are at the school.

Meanwhile, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has announced that the postmortem exercise of the pupils who succumbed will begin on Tuesday next week.

According to the pathologist, the bodies of the deceased were extensively burnt making it difficult to recognize the identities of the pupils killed in the inferno.

“Looking at the bodies, they were severely burnt, which means that it is very difficult to identify that this is the exact person,” Oduor stated.

