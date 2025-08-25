Hip Injury Forces Omanyala’s Painful Exit from Diamond League Finals

KDRTV News – Zurich, Switzerland: Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has suddenly withdrawn from the 2025 Diamond League Finals in Zurich, citing persistent hip, iliopsoas, and gluteal pain. The announcement, made on Monday, August 25, casts a shadow over his preparations for the highly anticipated World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, scheduled for September 13th to 21st, 2025.

“I regret to inform you that I will be unable to participate in the Diamond League final,” Omanyala stated on Monday, detailing “recent deep muscle, and hip and glute pain”. The setback is a significant blow for the 29-year-old Kenyan sprinter, who holds the African 100m record of 9.77 seconds set in September 2021. His absence from the Zurich final not only denies him a chance at the prestigious Diamond Trophy but also eliminates a crucial competitive opportunity before the Tokyo championships.

Omanyala’s 2025 season has been a mixed bag of highs and frustrations. While he secured a win at the ASA Grand Prix in Johannesburg and a third-place finish at the Kip Keino Classic, his Diamond League campaign has been inconsistent. He finished second in Xiamen, China, and Rabat, Morocco, but notably trailed in last in Shanghai, a performance that raised questions about his form. His most recent major outing saw him place third at the Kip Keino Classic, where he admitted to ongoing struggles with his transition phase, a critical component of the 100m sprint.

The injury, affecting the iliopsoas muscle which is key for hip flexion and rotation, is particularly concerning for a sprinter whose power and speed rely heavily on full hip mobility and gluteal strength. Medical estimates suggest that a mild strain can heal within one to three weeks, while moderate strains might require up to six weeks. With the Tokyo World Championships less than three weeks away, Omanyala’s withdrawal from Zurich could be a precautionary measure to ensure his readiness for the global event.

Despite the current disappointment, Omanyala remains optimistic about his recovery. “I am optimistic about my recovery and anticipate being fully fit for Tokyo,” he shared in a statement posted on Instagram. This will mark Omanyala’s third World Championships appearance, following his participation in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023. His journey has been one of steady progression, from overcoming visa issues in 2022 to reaching the 100m final in 2023.

His participation in 20 races this season may have contributed to the cumulative stress leading to his current injury.