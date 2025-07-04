Homa Bay Bids Farewell to Slain Teacher Albert Ojwang’ – Leaders Police Stay Away from Tense Burial

The burial service for Albert Ojwang, a trained teacher and blogger whose death in police custody ignited widespread outrage at Nyawango Primary School in Homa Bay County. The ceremony, marked by a visible sense of tension and a defiant call for justice, follows a disorderly 24 hours that saw mourners set ablaze a police station in protest of his death.

Ojwang’s body arrived in Homa Bay on Thursday under chaotic circumstances. Students from Mawego Technical College intercepted the hearse, diverting it to Mawego Police Station, where Ojwang had been briefly held before his transfer to Nairobi’s Central Police Station and subsequent death.

Marching nearly three kilometers with the coffin, the students sang dirges and demanded accountability, ultimately torching the police station and bringing its operations to a standstill. Their act of defiance, while restoring calm only after intervention from Kendu Bay Police Station officers, highlighted the community’s deep-seated anger over alleged police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Despite initial fears of a subdued turnout due to concerns of police retaliation and arrests, the burial has seen a significant show of solidarity. Local activist Odhiambo Ojiro praised the youth for ensuring Ojwang received a dignified sendoff, emphasizing that “there’s only one clarion call for justice”.

Notably, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Woman Representative Joyce Bensuda, and area MP Eve Obara were among the politicians who defied security concerns to attend the service, joining mourners in their demand for accountability.

Emotions ran high as mourners called for justice, accusing authorities of failing to protect citizens who dare to speak out against wrongdoing. Albert’s death has reignited debate over the safety of journalists, bloggers, and whistleblowers in the country.

The funeral turned into both a celebration of Ojwang’s life and a powerful protest against impunity. Tears flowed as the coffin was lowered, but so did voices of defiance calling for an end to the silencing of brave voices.

As the sun set over Nyawango Grounds, the community vowed to keep Ojwang’s legacy alive, refusing to be cowed into silence.