Homa Bay Businessman Philip Aroko Cleared in MP Ong’ondo Were Murder Case

Homa Bay businessman Philip Aroko was acquitted on Thursday, June 26, of any involvement in the murder of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were.

The Nairobi court found insufficient evidence to link Aroko to the fatal shooting, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

Aroko, who had vehemently denied the accusations since his name first emerged in early May, is now confident to become a key state witness in the ongoing investigation.

This shift from accused to collaborator signals a major breakthrough for investigators, who believe his testimony could provide crucial insights into the timeline and motive behind the MP’s assassination.

The journey to Aroko’s freedom was filled with legal battles. Initially summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to assist with the probe, he was detained and later granted KSh 300,000 bail with strict conditions, including a ban on travel to Homa Bay County and surrendering his passport.

Prosecutors had previously alleged that Aroko issued threats to the slain MP and even financed the assassination, claims he consistently denied. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had even appealed his initial bail release, citing concerns about potential interference with the investigation.

However, the court’s recent ruling lifted all previous travel and contact restrictions, allowing Aroko to return freely to Homa Bay County.

His family celebrated the vindication with thanksgiving prayers, and Aroko himself expressed gratitude to his supporters, hinting at a renewed focus on public service and a potential run for the Kasipul parliamentary seat.

While the murder trial continues with three other suspects already charged, Aroko’s new role as a state witness is expected to shed more light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding MP Were’s death.