Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga Escapes Assassination Plot in Dramatic Night Ambush

By

Published

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga
Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Tensions ran high in Homa Bay County on Sunday night, May 11, 2025, after Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga narrowly escaped what appears to be a chilling assassination attempt near his residence.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in Kabuor Village, Kasipul Constituency, when Magwanga’s official vehicle was ambushed by unknown assailants. However, in a strategic twist of fate, the deputy governor was not in the vehicle at the time. According to credible sources, Magwanga had switched vehicles shortly before the attack after reportedly receiving intelligence that he was being trailed.

His security team, still in the official car, was caught in a tense exchange of gunfire with the attackers. Miraculously, no one was injured during the shootout.

Police have since launched a full-scale investigation to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the brazen attack. The incident has sparked public outcry and intensified debate on the rising political tensions and personal security of public officials ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Local leaders and residents have called for swift action from law enforcement and enhanced protection for elected leaders.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021