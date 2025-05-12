Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga Escapes Assassination Plot in Dramatic Night Ambush

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Tensions ran high in Homa Bay County on Sunday night, May 11, 2025, after Deputy Governor Joseph Oyugi Magwanga narrowly escaped what appears to be a chilling assassination attempt near his residence.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in Kabuor Village, Kasipul Constituency, when Magwanga’s official vehicle was ambushed by unknown assailants. However, in a strategic twist of fate, the deputy governor was not in the vehicle at the time. According to credible sources, Magwanga had switched vehicles shortly before the attack after reportedly receiving intelligence that he was being trailed.

His security team, still in the official car, was caught in a tense exchange of gunfire with the attackers. Miraculously, no one was injured during the shootout.

Police have since launched a full-scale investigation to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the brazen attack. The incident has sparked public outcry and intensified debate on the rising political tensions and personal security of public officials ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Local leaders and residents have called for swift action from law enforcement and enhanced protection for elected leaders.