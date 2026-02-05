Homa Bay Head Teacher Arrested Following Brutal Murder of Retired Colleague and Wife

Police in Rangwe, Homa Bay County, have arrested a primary school head teacher accused of killing a retired teacher and his wife following a land dispute in Wii Kawiti village.

The suspect, Peter Angon’g, the head teacher of Onyege Comprehensive School in Kagan Ward, surrendered to police at Rangwe Police Station and was immediately taken into custody.

He is accused of murdering Joseph Ooko Owuoth, a retired teacher, and his wife Pamela Akeyo Ooko, during a confrontation over land on Sunday evening, January 4, 2026.

According to police, Angon’g allegedly went into hiding after the incident, prompting officers to launch a manhunt.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to have acted in collaboration with an accomplice, a claim that remains under active investigation. He later resurfaced on Tuesday and surrendered to police in the company of his lawyer.

Confirming the arrest, Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet said the suspect was detained immediately upon presenting himself at the station.

“The suspect surrendered voluntarily and was arrested on the spot,” Chebet said. “Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are processing him and will move to court to seek orders to detain him for more days as investigations continue.”

Preliminary reports indicate the killings resulted from a long-standing land dispute, which had reportedly caused tension within the village. Residents said the disagreement escalated rapidly, ending in a fatal confrontation that left two people dead and the community in mourning.

The deaths of Joseph and Pamela Ooko have left a deep void in Wii Kawiti village. Mr. Ooko, a respected retired educator, was widely known for mentoring younger teachers and supporting community initiatives.

Villagers expressed disbelief that a fellow educator – entrusted with leading a local school, could be implicated in such a violent crime.

Community leaders have condemned the incident and renewed calls for peaceful resolution of land disputes, which remain a persistent challenge in parts of rural Kenya.

“Land issues should be addressed through dialogue and the courts, not violence,” said a local elder, urging residents to seek mediation.

As detectives piece together the events of that Sunday evening, police have appealed for calm and cooperation from the public.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court once investigators complete initial inquiries.