Homa Bay Teacher Who Went Missing After Marking Exams Found Alive

Homa Bay teacher, Moses Odumbe, who had gone missing after marking KCPE examinations in Nairobi, has been found alive at Kamkunji grounds.

According to our earlier reports, the 49-year-old teacher at Kogana Primary school in Rachuonyo was reported to be missing for more than 14 days.

He left his native home at Kogana Village, Karabondi location on November at 5:30 pm

The father of six notified his family that he was destined to St. Georges Girls Secondary school in Nairobi for marking the KCPE exams.

He told his wife Joyce Odumbe that his phone will most of the time be off since teachers were not allowed with phones in the marking center.

However, the family despaired after the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced the result on November 18, but Odumbe had never returned home.

Joyce later reported that he could not reach out to her husband since his phone was switched off.

She disclosed that the last time she heard from him was when he called his son, who is a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology on November 10.

The family reported the matter to Kenda Bay and Kilimani police stations respectively after visiting KNEC offices in Nairobi where they were told that Mr. Odumbe reported for the marking on the first day and returned for the second day.

Captured on CCTV

Moses Odumbe was spotted on CCTV footage after one of his relatives, Collins Odhiambo, informed Citizen Digital that the teacher was found alive sitting at Kamkunji grounds.

According to Odhiambo, they traced him via a CCTV footage after receiving a hint that he was seen spending the night in an unidentified location in Nairobi from November 9 to 11

Mr. Odumbe has been taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.