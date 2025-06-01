Homa Bay’s Historic Madaraka Day – Celebrating Freedom And Progress

KDRTV News – Nairobi: For the first time in Kenya’s 62-year history, Homa Bay County proudly hosted the national Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2025, at the iconic Raila Odinga Stadium. The historic occasion marked more than just a ceremonial gathering as it was a powerful statement on the progress of devolution, national unity, and Kenya’s collective vision for a prosperous future.

Leaders across the political and development spectrumgave speeches emphasized self-governance, economic resilience, and inclusive growth.

“We celebrate the courage of our forefathers and the promise of a brighter future,” said Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, urging Kenyans to uphold the spirit of unity, resilience, and shared national purpose.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga proudly noted that hosting the celebration in the county for the first time highlights the true spirit of devolution in the country. “It underscores the profound impact of devolution and Homa Bay’s growing role in Kenya’s Blue Economy vision,” she remarked. Governor Wanga also revealed a major milestone: “In just two and a half years, we’ve increased our on-source revenue by over 700%, from Ksh 191 million to over Ksh 1 billion—a testament to transparent and transformative leadership.”

John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, emphasized the economic vision ahead: “The National Treasury remains committed to building a resilient economy that secures Kenya’s future.”

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano encouraged citizens and visitors alike to discover the scenic and cultural wealth of the nation: “This day provides a perfect opportunity to explore and embrace the boundless beauty of Magical Kenya.”

Other key messages focused on youth empowerment, education, health, and cultural pride:

PS Esther Muoria (TVET) celebrated heroes in technical education who are skilling the youth.

PS Beatrice Inyangala (Higher Education) highlighted education’s role in shaping innovation.

CS Aden Duale (Health) reaffirmed commitment to Universal Health Coverage.

PS Ummi Bashir (Culture) called on Kenyans to celebrate cultural diversity as a national strength.

PS Susan Mang’eni (MSMEs) emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and economic inclusion.

The festive concluded when the mood in Homa Bay was one of pride, hope, and resolve. The event not only honored the past but cast a clear light on Kenya’s future – a nation led by the vision of its people, grounded in the values of freedom, equity, and progress.

