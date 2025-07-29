Home at Last: Steve Munyakho Freed from Saudi Reunites with Family After 14 Years

After 14 painful years on death row in a Saudi Arabian prison, Stephen Munyakho, a 51-year-old Kenyan national, landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on July 29, 2025, marking the end of a protracted legal and diplomatic battle that saved him from execution. His emotional return was met with jubilant family members, government officials, and well-wishers, ending in a moment of profound relief and gratitude.

Munyakho’s ordeal began in 2011 when he was convicted of murder following a fatal altercation with a Yemeni colleague, Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh, at a Red Sea resort where he worked as a warehouse manager. Initially charged with manslaughter and sentenced to five years, the ruling was tragically overturned on appeal, leading to a murder conviction and a death sentence under Saudi Arabia’s Sharia law. Despite a 2014 appeal that reduced the severity of the charge, the death sentence remained in place.

His execution was initially scheduled for May 2024 but was postponed twice due to intense diplomatic interventions by the Kenyan government. The breakthrough came when Kenyan diplomats in Riyadh successfully persuaded the victim’s family to accept diyya (blood money), a form of compensation permitted under Islamic law that can lead to forgiveness or a reduced sentence in capital cases. The diyya payment, amounting to approximately Sh129 million (or $1 million, roughly Sh130 million), was a monumental effort, with significant contributions from the Muslim World League, the Kenyan Muslim community, the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, and countless ordinary Kenyans.

The concerted efforts of the Kenyan government were key as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi expressed gratitude to all involved, highlighting his direct intervention with the Saudi Foreign Minister and President William Ruto’s personal appeal to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the ruler of Saudi Arabia. Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei was also commended for his “unrelenting diplomatic push,” alongside the “Bring Back Stevo Campaign” led by Joseph Odindo.

Upon his arrival, a visibly emotional Munyakho expressed his overwhelming gratitude. “I’m glad to be back home. My presence here today is nothing short of a miracle, and I want to begin by thanking Allah for the gift of life,” he stated.

He further extended his appreciation to everyone who contributed to his freedom, saying, “Some of you I know, but the vast majority, in your tens of thousands were simply touched by the misfortune of a total stranger.” He concluded by requesting time to adjust, stating, “I’m grateful to Allah for this second chance that I have been granted. It’s wonderful to be back home, but please allow me some time to rest and reorganise myself before I can speak further.”

Munyakho’s release was confirmed on July 22, with an Emergency Travel Document issued to facilitate his return after his passport expired during his lengthy incarceration. His journey home included performing Umrah (minor pilgrimage) upon release, a spiritual journey that marked his transition to freedom.

His mother, Dorothy Kweyu, a veteran journalist, had tirelessly campaigned for his release over the years, appealing to various organizations and well-wishers.

The homecoming not only signified a personal triumph for Stephen Munyakho but also demonstrates the power of diplomatic engagement, community solidarity, and unwavering hope.