Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hope For Ukrainians To Evacuate As Russia Set To Cease Fire

By

Published

images 17
images 17

A few days ago, Russia promised to hold fire in Ukraine but still went ahead and shot civilians. The firing continued at Mariupol despite the agreement. This morning, the state media reported that Russia will hold fire Ukrainian cities to let civilians flee.

images 19

image courtesy

Kyiv civilians have been offered prudent passage to Russia’s confederate, Belarus.

However,  those that are in Kharkiv will have a passageway leading only to Russia.

Innocent civilians were killed in an attempt to escape. President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the murder.

images 18

image courtesy

Two days ago, it was not clear on how long the routes will remain open since Russians agreed to cease fire but did not adhere to it.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and its surrounding area,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”

No civilian is supposed to get hurt during the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Furthermore, negotiations on stopping the ongoing war have never bored fruits. Most of civilians, however are lacking water, food and sanitations.

Also read Ukraine And Russia War Coming To An End As Russia Seeks To Reach An Agreement

Most students had to drop out of school and still do not know their fortune yet. The war also has caused the prices of oil to go up.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019