How 4 Employees Manipulated Accounts to Steal Ksh 31 Million

Four suspects have been arrested and arraigned in court in connection with a sophisticated internal fraud scheme that saw Kaluworks Limited lose Ksh31 million.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, DCI said the four suspects executed the fraud between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

The suspects include: Esbon Wamathu Wandugo, Albert Kiptanui Kosgei, Mary Wamoyo Muriuki, and Godfrey Otieno Owino.

According to the DCI, the four falsified key financial records by omitting critical material details from payment vouchers, cashbooks, and ledger accounts.

Through these alterations, investigators believe they misrepresented the company’s true financial position and concealed unauthorized withdrawals and fraudulent transactions.

“Through these calculated omissions and alterations, they misrepresented the true financial position of the company, effectively masking the unauthorized withdrawals and fraudulent transactions.

“The elaborate scheme enabled them to drain and launder millions over an extended period without immediate detection, consequently causing the company a colossal financial loss,” DCI stated.

DCI also revealed that the stolen money was deposited into third-party accounts as well as personal bank accounts, a move investigators believe was intended to obscure the nature, source, ownership, and movement of the funds in a classic layering tactic associated with financial crimes and money laundering.

The four suspects were arraigned in court to face charges related to Money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, stealing by servant, and false accounting by servant.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Ksh 500,000 and one surety of a similar amount or an alternative Bond of 3 million Kenya shillings. The matter will be mentioned on March 5, 2026, for pretrial.