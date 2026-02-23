Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How 4 Employees Manipulated Accounts to Steal Ksh 31 Million

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Four suspects have been arrested and arraigned in court in connection with a sophisticated internal fraud scheme that saw Kaluworks Limited lose Ksh31 million.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, DCI said the four suspects executed the fraud between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

The suspects include: Esbon Wamathu Wandugo, Albert Kiptanui Kosgei, Mary Wamoyo Muriuki, and Godfrey Otieno Owino.

According to the DCI, the four falsified key financial records by omitting critical material details from payment vouchers, cashbooks, and ledger accounts.

Through these alterations, investigators believe they misrepresented the company’s true financial position and concealed unauthorized withdrawals and fraudulent transactions.

“Through these calculated omissions and alterations, they misrepresented the true financial position of the company, effectively masking the unauthorized withdrawals and fraudulent transactions.

“The elaborate scheme enabled them to drain and launder millions over an extended period without immediate detection, consequently causing the company a colossal financial loss,” DCI stated.

DCI also revealed that the stolen money was deposited into third-party accounts as well as personal bank accounts, a move investigators believe was intended to obscure the nature, source, ownership, and movement of the funds in a classic layering tactic associated with financial crimes and money laundering.

The four suspects were arraigned in court to face charges related to Money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, stealing by servant, and false accounting by servant.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Ksh 500,000 and one surety of a similar amount or an alternative Bond of 3 million Kenya shillings. The matter will be mentioned on March 5, 2026, for pretrial.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

3 Suspects Behind Wave of Robberies in Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a series of violent robberies across Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nairobi....

2 days ago

News

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Detained at Lunga Lunga Border

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi was on Sunday, February 15, arrested and detained at the Lunga Lunga Border Police Post after immigration officers allegedly stopped...

February 16, 2026

News

Detectives Arrest Accountant Over Ksh 16 Million Sacco Fraud

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested an accountant over an alleged fraudulent scheme that led to the loss of more...

February 15, 2026

News

3 Suspects Charged Over Sh3.8 Million Fake Mercury Fraud

Three suspected fraudsters accused of conning a Kenyan woman out of Sh3.8 million in a bogus mercury trading scheme have been arraigned before the...

February 11, 2026