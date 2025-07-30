How Cartels and Private Clinics Drain County Hospitals of Vital Drugs

Kenya’s healthcare system is in crisis, not just from underfunding, but from a pervasive web of corruption that sees essential medicines vanish from public hospitals, only to resurface in private pharmacies. A systemic theft, highlighted in recent reports, is crippling service delivery and endangering lives across the nation.

Comprehensive report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), supported by the UNODC, revealed that corruption and unethical conduct are rampant in Kenyan healthcare projects. This rot manifests as excessive spending, substandard services, and poor-quality medical supplies. The Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Dr. Susan Nakhumicha Wafula, openly admitted, “Corruption has been a significant drawback on Kenya’s healthcare infrastructure. It saddens me to admit that the health sector ranks second on the list of most corrupt ministries.”

The diversion of drugs is a long-standing issue. Medicines intended for government health facilities frequently find their way to private pharmacies. This “criminal enterprise,” as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed it, thrives on a lack of transparency and inefficient procurement processes. Whistleblower reports from counties like Kakamega detail how public hospitals are left without essential drugs, forcing patients to purchase them elsewhere.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also noted, it’s “common knowledge that medicines destined for government health facilities find their way, by way of diversion, to these private pharmacies, a situation that needs to be urgently rectified.”

The consequences are pressing as patients are denied crucial treatment, and public trust erodes. Efforts to combat this include the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA)’s e-mobile application, designed to track drug movement and seal diversion loopholes.

Kisumu County Executive for Health, Elizabeth Ogaja, also emphasized the need for such digital solutions, stating, “The paper based model left room for a lot of tampering that could go unnoticed. That is why we want to also integrate the system into our ERPs so that we can lock out drug theft cartel.” The government also aims to automate services to reduce human interference.

Despite the initiatives, the battle against healthcare corruption remains challenging. As UNODC Regional Representative Neil Walsh noted, corruption “impedes the ability of national and county governments to invest in healthcare infrastructure and facilities, which exacerbates the already-key healthcare situation across the country.

Without sustained, transparent action, the flow of essential medicines to those who need them most will continue to be choked by illicit networks.