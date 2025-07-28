How Detectives Cornered Foreigner Who Escaped After Being Caught with Narcotics at JKIA

Connect with us

A foreign national who fled Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after being caught with narcotics has been arrested.

The 57-year-old drug trafficker Wong Hiu Fung had landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, and tried to leave more than just his baggage behind.

According to the DCI, Wong was cleared by immigration officers and proceeded to the baggage hall to collect his two large suitcases.

However, he left the two suspiciously heavy bags at the screening station and made his way out of the airport successfully, just as the officers recovered the drug haul.

“Upon being cleared by immigration officers, Wong proceeded to the baggage hall, collected his two sizable suitcases, and made his way to the customs screening zone.

“But just as officers began inspecting his luggage, he pulled a “fake phone call” trick, and vanished into thin air, leaving his suspiciously bulky bags behind,” DCI stated.

Inside the abandoned luggage, Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives discovered 41 sachets of cannabis sativa weighing a total of 41.7 kilograms, expertly concealed but not clever enough to outwit the trained eyes at JKIA.

Wong’s escape, however, was short-lived as detectives, leveraging forensic leads, trailed him down to a hotel in South C, where his freedom came to an abrupt end.

He was promptly arrested and escorted back to the JKIA Police Station, where he is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his court appearance.

