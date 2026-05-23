How Retired Teacher Lost Ksh 7.5 Million in Fake Gold Deal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect in connection with defrauding a 61-year-old retired teacher of more than Ksh7.5 million.

In a statement on Saturday, May 23, DCI said the victim was lured into the scheme with promises of huge profits from gold investments.

According to the DCI, between February and April 2026, the complainant lost a total of Ksh7,595,309 through multiple bank and M-Pesa transactions made to the fraudsters.

“Detectives in Imenti North, Meru County, have arrested a key suspect linked to a gold investment fraud syndicate that allegedly conned a 61-year-old retired civil servant out of more than Sh7.5 million.

“The victim, a former Teachers Service Commission employee, reportedly fell prey to a sophisticated fake-gold investment scheme after being lured by promises of massive returns,” read the statement in part.

The DCI detectives tracked down the prime suspect, identified as Dennis Kinoti, at his hideout in the Gakurine area of Meru County and arrested him.

A search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of several Safaricom SIM cards believed to have been used in the fraudulent scheme.

Detectives also seized a grey Volkswagen Passat suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime. The vehicle was towed to Meru Police Station, where it is being detained as an exhibit as investigations gather pace.

The suspect is in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives intensify a manhunt for his accomplices, who remain at large.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations warns members of the public against falling for flashy ‘gold investment’ deals promising quick riches, noting that fraudsters are increasingly targeting unsuspecting Kenyans with sophisticated scams disguised as lucrative business opportunities,” DCI added.