How To Check The 2024 KCSE Results

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba on Thursday, January 9 released the 2024 KCSE results.

Speaking during an event at Mtihani House in Nairobi, Ogamba said 1,693 candidates scored Grade A in the 2024 KCSE examinations an increase from 1216 students in 2023.

246,391 students achieved a university entry grade of C+ and above in the 2024 KCSE examinations while 476,889 students achieved an average grade of C- (Minus) and above. Meanwhile, 605,774 candidates scored D+ and above in the 2024 national exams.

CS Ogamba announced that 2024 KCSE candidates would be able to access their results through the KNEC website.

“KCSE 2024 results will be accessed directly through results.knec.ac.ke. Candidates will be required to enter their index number and any one of the names as per the registration data for the 2024 exam results,” Ogamba announced.

According to KNEC, candidates are required to key in the index number and any one of their registered names in the spaces provided.

At the same time, the results of 2,829 candidates who sat for their KCSE exams in 2024 have been withheld.

According to CS Ogamba over 2,000 students were suspected of cheating during the 2024 KCSE exams adding that the examination body would hold the results for 30 days and conduct investigations.

“The results of the 2,829 candidates suspected to have been involved in the examination irregularities have been withheld pending completion of investigations that should be completed within a period of 30 days from the official day of release of examination results,” Ogamba remarked.

KNEC also canceled the results of 840 candidates who were found guilty of exam irregularities while 91 teachers suspected of aiding in exam cheating are set to face disciplinary action.

Also Read: Government Official Who Faked KCSE Certificate To Earn Ksh293,240 Salary Arrested