How to Secure Marketable Degree Slots at Lower Cut-off Points

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has unveiled a strategic roadmap for students seeking competitive degrees without the ultra-high cluster points traditionally required by Tier-1 institutions.

In a detailed disclosure of recent placement data, the agency highlighted that many marketable courses are available at regional universities with significantly more accessible entry thresholds.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome has advised students and parents to look beyond traditional “Big Three” institutions.

While major urban universities remain prestigious, the data shows that identical professional degrees are often available at other public universities with lower cut-off points due to varying demand and capacity.

The “cutoff point” represents the minimum score of the last student admitted. “Students are therefore advised to consider comparing universities offering similar programmes since the cut-off points vary widely,” the agency noted, emphasizing that strategic selection can be the difference between a degree placement and being locked out.

For students eyeing technical careers, the report identifies several “entry-friendly” hubs. While Civil Engineering might require massive clusters elsewhere, South Eastern Kenya University admitted candidates with a cluster of 37.6. Similarly, the Technical University of Mombasa offered Marine Engineering at 36.2, and Murang’a University of Technology placed students in Mechatronic Engineering at 36.8.

The medical field shows a similar trend. Masinde Muliro University remains a top choice for Nursing with a cut-off of 37.2, while Meru University offers Health Records and Information Management at an accessible 34.5.

In the digital space, software engineering and computer science continue to be high-demand fields. However, Kibabii University offered Information Technology at a notable 31.6, and Rongo University admitted students for ICT at 31.4.

For Business and Social Sciences, the entry points are even more inviting. The University of Embu listed Commerce at 23.0, while Egerton University offered its Bachelor of Arts at a low 21.8.

This reduction in humanities and social science thresholds is designed to ensure more students secure degree placements rather than competing for limited slots in city-based campuses.

As the next placement cycle approaches, this data serves as a vital tool for candidates. By targeting regional universities that prioritize specific niches such as Pwani University for Marine Science or Dedan Kimathi for specialized Engineering students can secure marketable qualifications that carry the same professional weight as those from more competitive institutions.