How to Track Your HELB Upkeep and Loan Application Status via Phone

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has reminded students that they no longer need to visit its offices to find out where their loan applications stand, pointing them instead to three digital channels that offer real-time updates.

In an update issued on Monday, August 31, HELB said applicants can now monitor their applications remotely through the HEF portal, the USSD service and the HELB mobile app. “No more waiting in the dark. Track your HELB loan application anytime via the HEF portal, USSD, or the HELB app,” the Board said.

Students using the portal can log into their accounts at www.hef.co.ke to view details of their applications, including whether funding has been allocated and at what stage the disbursement process has reached. Once signed in, applicants can access all information relating to their specific application.

For those without internet access or who simply prefer using a phone, HELB said students can dial *642# and follow the prompts to get the same information. The USSD option also allows beneficiaries to check loan statements, apply for subsequent loans, access upkeep funds and repay outstanding loans, all without needing a smartphone.

The third option is the HELB mobile application, which students can download to check their loan status instantly and manage their accounts directly from their phones.

The reminder comes at a time when HELB is processing a wide range of ongoing applications across its different loan and funding programmes, including the 2026/27 Jielimishe Loan for salaried Kenyans pursuing further education, and loans of up to Ksh500,000 under the Civil Servants Training Revolving Fund for employees in national and county government, the police service and the Teachers Service Commission.

It also follows concerns raised earlier this month by HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari, who said about 290,000 beneficiaries were yet to repay loans amounting to Ksh29 billion. Monari said the board operates a revolving fund, meaning repayments from former beneficiaries directly support students currently seeking financial assistance. “This is a revolving fund, and therefore past beneficiaries should be able to repay their loans so that we can be able to pay for the current students,” he said.

HELB is urging applicants to make full use of the available digital tools to stay informed on their applications instead of relying on physical visits or waiting passively for feedback from its offices.