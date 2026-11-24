Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and his Vihiga counterpart Godfrey Osotsi will appear for an exclusive live interview on KDRTV on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The live interview will be hosted by Dr Kenny Karanja alongside Engineer Benard Kebwato.

During the interview, Onyonka and Osotsi are expected to discuss the opposition’s game plan ahead of the 2027 General Election and the Linda Mwananchi tour in the US.

Time of the Interview

The interview will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 4:00 PM Chicago East Time (CST) and on Thursday, November 16, at 1:00 AM Kenyan time.

How to Watch

Viewers can follow up on Kalonzo’s interview live on the KDRTV YouTube page. [https://youtube.com/@kdrtvnews?si=9NU-aIJIa2ZBIfhs]

Alternatively, viewers can watch the interview on the KDTV official Facebook Page. [https://web.facebook.com/KDRTV]

Ensure you like & follow KDRTV on Facebook and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

How to Ask Questions Live

KDRTV wants you to be a part of the conversation. Unlike any other mainstream news live streams, we allow all our viewers to be a part of the conversation with not only the host but the guest.

Post and comment on Facebook and YouTube, using the hashtag #KDRTVLive to put in the queue and get your response answered live.

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