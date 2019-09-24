Huge Win For Sossion, Loss For DP Ruto As High Court Rules His Removal Was Illegal

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion will remain in office, a Labour court has ruled.The Employment and Labour relations Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Tuesday said the union’s National Executive Council acted in contempt of court when they convened a meeting to oust Sossion.

In the case, Sossion’s rival Hesborn Otieno claimed that on August 29, Knut through its NEC members resolved to expel Sossion in accordance with the unions Constitution.

The resolution was done by all the 29 members who attend the meeting.The court heard that NEC made the decision based on Sossion’s unbecoming conduct.

The council cited the issuing notices of strike without resolution of the relevant groups, sacking and sending on compulsory leave full-time employees without consulting NEC, refusal to execute decisions of NEC as arrived at various meetings and singularly employing permanent staff of the claimant without consulting with NEC.

“We are living in very interesting times where the Civil Society has died, the opposition has been neutralised, the independent Commissions are under capture by the state, and next in line is to neutralise trade unions with Knut being the first target … others will follow in due course,” said Sossion in reference to the spirited efforts to have him out of office.

Wilson Sossion , a nominated ODM MP, says that the narrative that 90,000 members had left the union due to validation with 18,000 recently decamping to the rival Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) was part of a spin to kick him out of leadership — which he claims to have been bought line, hook and sinker by the Knut leadership.

“In the phase two of the salary increment, our members were denied their rightful Sh10,000 increment which they were told would only be released once they left Knut. Sadly, this was their rightful dues from the Collective Bargaining (CBA) agreement which we bargained and duly signed on their behalf,” said Mr Sossion.

