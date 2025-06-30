Connect with us

News

Human Rights Organizations Demand Release Of 3 Activists Arrested Over June 25 Protests

By

Published

IMG 3090

Human Rights Organizations have demanded the immediate release of three activists who were arrested over allegations of inciting violence, theft, and destruction of property during the Wednesday, June 25, protests.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) in a statement slammed the police for arresting the three activists, noting that they are well-known human rights defenders.

The three include: John Mulingwa Nzau alias Garang, Mark Amiani alias Generali, and Francis Mutunge Mwangi alias Chebukati.

“These charges are not only baseless, but they also represent a deliberate distortion of the truth. The three comrades are well-known human rights defenders, regionally recognized for their integration of music and art into movement building, as well as consistent solidarity with the oppressed, as key pillars of their organizing. The June 25 protest, like many before it, was a lawful expression of civic discontent, protected under Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantees every Kenyan the right to assemble, demonstrate, and picket peacefully,” KHRC stated.

IMG 20250628 WA0002 1751114913

Kongomano La Mapnduzi also slammed the police for arresting the three activists, saying the violence experienced on June 25 was sponsored by the government.

“All Kenyans know that the goons at the recent protests were hired by the state so as to paint the protests as violent. Some of these hired goons have even come out on social media to brag about and admit their actions – but have not been arrested to date.

“It is therefore a travesty that our three comrades are the ones today being accused of organising goons – despite the fact that they are the ones who have been speaking out against the senseless violence on the streets,” the organization stated.

The trio was arrested by DCI detectives on Friday, June 27, while traveling on a Mombasa-bound bus near the Konza City section.

According to the DCI, the three suspects had planned to flee to the coast in an attempt to evade capture.

“John Mulingwa Nzau alias Garang, Mark Amiani alias Generali, and Francis Mutunge Mwangi alias Chebukati were flushed from a Mombasa-bound bus at the Konza City section, following an in-depth forensic investigation triggered by testimonies from concerned and affected citizens,” the DCI statement read.

