Hundreds Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Yare Plaza in Eastleigh

Vincent Olando

Published

Massive fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2026, at Yare Plaza in Eastleigh, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and sparking fears that hundreds of people could be trapped inside the busy commercial building.

Videos and images circulating online show flames engulfing several floors of the multi-storey structure, with dark smoke billowing from windows. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as occupants scrambled to find escape routes.

Some of those trapped on upper floors were captured sliding down cables and ropes to adjacent buildings in desperate attempts to reach safety. “People are screaming for help from the upper floors. Some are using ropes to cross over to the next building,” said a trader operating nearby. “It is so terrifying to watch.”

Large crowds have also gathered outside the plaza as residents and bystanders stepped in to assist with rescue efforts before emergency teams arrive. The fire also brought traffic in the area to a near standstill, causing heavy congestion along the already busy Eastleigh roads.

Firefighters from Nairobi City County have responded to the scene and began efforts to contain the blaze and evacuate those trapped. Emergency responders are still battling the flames, with several individuals reportedly yet to be accounted for.

Authorities have confirmed that the cause of the fire remains unknown. Security agencies have assured the public that investigations will be launched to establish the source of the inferno.

Just last week, a residential building in Kangemi was reduced to ashes, leaving several families homeless and properties worth millions destroyed.

Rescue operations continue at Yare Plaza, families anxiously await news of their loved ones.

The full extent of injuries and damage remains unclear, but the unfolding tragedy has once again raised urgent concerns over fire safety standards in commercial buildings within the capital.

More details are expected as emergency teams continue their operations.

