Hussein Marjan Resigns as IEBC CEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hussein Marjan has resigned.

In a statement on Tuesday Feberuary 3, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed Marjan’s exit from the commission, saying it was a mutually agreed decision.

The IEBC Chairperson noted that the process of finding Marjan’s successor has already begun.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

“This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission,” Ethekon stated.

The IEBC boss also said the commission will announce an interim replacement who will serve as acting CEO and Secretary in due course.

According to Ethekon, Marjan’s exit is part of a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The changes within the Secretariat are part of critical reforms aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness, internal accountability, and results-oriented systems. The Secretariat is central to delivering credible, free, and fair elections, and these reforms will enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and service delivery to the people of Kenya,” he said.

Marjan’s exit comes days after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka demanded his departure from the commission.

Speaking on Saturday, January 10, Kalonzo alleged that Marjan hurriedly renewed the contract of Smartmatic, a company that was used to supply KIEMS kits for the 2022 general election.

“We are saying that Marjan cannot oversee the next election as CEO, because by next year, he will only have one year left.

“The best thing is for this commission to give him whatever amount and let him leave, since he is the problem. We cannot have free and fair elections with Marjan at the IEBC,” Kalonzo stated.