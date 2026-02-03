Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hussein Marjan Resigns as IEBC CEO

Published

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)  Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hussein Marjan has resigned.

In a statement on Tuesday Feberuary 3, IEBC  Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed Marjan’s exit from the commission, saying it was a mutually agreed decision.

The IEBC Chairperson noted that the process of finding Marjan’s successor has already begun.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

“This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission,” Ethekon stated.

The IEBC boss also said the commission will announce an interim replacement who will serve as acting CEO and Secretary in due course.

According to Ethekon, Marjan’s exit is part of a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The changes within the Secretariat are part of critical reforms aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness, internal accountability, and results-oriented systems. The Secretariat is central to delivering credible, free, and fair elections, and these reforms will enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and service delivery to the people of Kenya,” he said.

Marjan’s exit comes days after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka demanded his departure from the commission.

Speaking on Saturday, January 10, Kalonzo alleged that Marjan hurriedly renewed the contract of Smartmatic, a company that was used to supply KIEMS kits for the 2022 general election.

“We are saying that Marjan cannot oversee the next election as CEO, because by next year, he will only have one year left.

“The best thing is for this commission to give him whatever amount and let him leave, since he is the problem. We cannot have free and fair elections with Marjan at the IEBC,” Kalonzo stated.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Politics

IEBC Announces February 2026 By-Elections for Isiolo South MP and Three Wards

IEBC has officially set February 26, 2026, as the date for by-elections to fill the vacant Isiolo South Member of Parliament seat and three...

December 20, 2025

Politics

IEBC Chair Ethekon: 2027 Election Tampering “Is Impossible”

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus (Edung) Ethekon has issued a firm warning to political actors attempting to undermine the integrity of...

December 8, 2025

Politics

Omtatah Petitions High Court to Outlaw IEBC National Tallying Centre Ahead of 2027 Polls

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti has filed Constitutional Petition No. E757 of 2025 at the Milimani High Court, seeking to abolish Kenya’s National Tallying...

November 24, 2025

Politics

IEBC Chairperson Ethekon Affirms IEBC Readiness for November 27 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct 24 by-elections across Kenya on November 27, 2025, marking a significant trial for...

November 22, 2025