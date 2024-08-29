Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hussein Mohamed Clashes With Morara Kebaso On Live TV

By

Published

FotoJet (11)

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed on Wednesday night clashed with lawyer Morara Kebaso after the latter claimed to have received a call from President William Ruto for a job offer.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive, Morara claimed that people close to the president called him before Ruto himself called him.

The lawyer noted that he respectfully declined the job opportunity he was offered by the Head of State,

“Initially, I had calls from people around the president. Then eventually I got a call from the president. I spoke to him very respectfully because he is our president and he has been given that mandate by the people. Whatever I was offered, I refused. I was offered a state position,” Morara claimed.

Hussein on a phone call with Citizen TV dismissed Morara’s claims saying he was lying about the President calling him.

The State House Spokesperson challenged Morara to produce evidence showing he was called by the President.

“I am shocked about what Morara is saying. I wonder why he would lie on national TV. For the record, no such call ever took place. It is a figment of his imagination. Let him substantiate it,” Mohamed stated.

He further commended Morara for the work he has been doing in keeping the government accountable, however, only urged him to go about his activities honestly.

“What Morara and many Kenyans are doing is good, it’s part of accountability and the President welcomes it, that is what democracy is all about. But even as we talk about democracy and hold the government accountable, it is important that we do it truthfully,” he remarked.

Morara has been traveling around the country to inspect and scrutinize stalled government projects.

Also Read: Stop misleading Kenyans! State House Responds After Morara Claimed Ruto Relaunched Road Project In Kisii

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020