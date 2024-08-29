Hussein Mohamed Clashes With Morara Kebaso On Live TV

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed on Wednesday night clashed with lawyer Morara Kebaso after the latter claimed to have received a call from President William Ruto for a job offer.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive, Morara claimed that people close to the president called him before Ruto himself called him.

The lawyer noted that he respectfully declined the job opportunity he was offered by the Head of State,

“Initially, I had calls from people around the president. Then eventually I got a call from the president. I spoke to him very respectfully because he is our president and he has been given that mandate by the people. Whatever I was offered, I refused. I was offered a state position,” Morara claimed.

Hussein on a phone call with Citizen TV dismissed Morara’s claims saying he was lying about the President calling him.

The State House Spokesperson challenged Morara to produce evidence showing he was called by the President.

“I am shocked about what Morara is saying. I wonder why he would lie on national TV. For the record, no such call ever took place. It is a figment of his imagination. Let him substantiate it,” Mohamed stated.

He further commended Morara for the work he has been doing in keeping the government accountable, however, only urged him to go about his activities honestly.

“What Morara and many Kenyans are doing is good, it’s part of accountability and the President welcomes it, that is what democracy is all about. But even as we talk about democracy and hold the government accountable, it is important that we do it truthfully,” he remarked.

Morara has been traveling around the country to inspect and scrutinize stalled government projects.

