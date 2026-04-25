Hussein Mohamed Rejects FKF Suspension, Denies Ksh42M CHAN Scandal Claims

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is facing a deepening leadership crisis after President Hussein Mohamed rejected his suspension, terming the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision “unlawful, unconstitutional, and procedurally flawed.”

The suspension, announced over allegations linked to the alleged misappropriation of KSh42 million during preparations for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), also saw Deputy President Macdonald Mariga named Acting FKF President pending investigations.

In a strongly worded response issued on Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mohamed dismissed the allegations and defended the integrity of the CHAN insurance procurement process, insisting FKF did not directly handle or misappropriate any funds.

“The procurement of insurance for CHAN 2025 was conducted in line with the CAF Host Agreement, which defines the structures and processes governing tournament operations,” he stated.

He further clarified that the Confederation of African Football (CAF), not FKF, was responsible for securing the insurance cover.

“FKF did not transfer or pay any money to any insurance company for CHAN competitions,” Mohamed said, adding that all arrangements were executed under CAF regulations.

Mohamed also questioned the legality of the NEC meeting that led to his suspension, arguing it did not meet constitutional thresholds.

“The purported meeting held on April 24, 2026, was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution and is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Any decision arising from it is null and void,” he said.

He further alleged that the actions against him were politically motivated, describing them as part of a broader attempt to undermine his reform agenda within Kenyan football.

Despite the dispute, the NEC has maintained its position, citing financial mismanagement concerns, alleged procurement irregularities, and governance failures. The committee has also ordered the freezing of FKF bank accounts linked to Mohamed in his official capacity to preserve records for investigation.

Mariga’s appointment as acting president now places him at the centre of a federation grappling with leadership uncertainty, financial scrutiny, and mounting pressure for accountability.

Mohamed, however, insists he remains ready to cooperate with investigative agencies while continuing to defend what he describes as reforms aimed at cleaning up FKF.