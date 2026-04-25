Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Hussein Mohamed Rejects FKF Suspension, Denies Ksh42M CHAN Scandal Claims

Vincent Olando

Published

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is facing a deepening leadership crisis after President Hussein Mohamed rejected his suspension, terming the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision “unlawful, unconstitutional, and procedurally flawed.”

The suspension, announced over allegations linked to the alleged misappropriation of KSh42 million during preparations for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), also saw Deputy President Macdonald Mariga named Acting FKF President pending investigations.

In a strongly worded response issued on Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mohamed dismissed the allegations and defended the integrity of the CHAN insurance procurement process, insisting FKF did not directly handle or misappropriate any funds.

“The procurement of insurance for CHAN 2025 was conducted in line with the CAF Host Agreement, which defines the structures and processes governing tournament operations,” he stated.

He further clarified that the Confederation of African Football (CAF), not FKF, was responsible for securing the insurance cover.

“FKF did not transfer or pay any money to any insurance company for CHAN competitions,” Mohamed said, adding that all arrangements were executed under CAF regulations.

Mohamed also questioned the legality of the NEC meeting that led to his suspension, arguing it did not meet constitutional thresholds.

“The purported meeting held on April 24, 2026, was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution and is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Any decision arising from it is null and void,” he said.

He further alleged that the actions against him were politically motivated, describing them as part of a broader attempt to undermine his reform agenda within Kenyan football.

Despite the dispute, the NEC has maintained its position, citing financial mismanagement concerns, alleged procurement irregularities, and governance failures. The committee has also ordered the freezing of FKF bank accounts linked to Mohamed in his official capacity to preserve records for investigation.

Mariga’s appointment as acting president now places him at the centre of a federation grappling with leadership uncertainty, financial scrutiny, and mounting pressure for accountability.

Mohamed, however, insists he remains ready to cooperate with investigative agencies while continuing to defend what he describes as reforms aimed at cleaning up FKF.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

FKF President Hussein Mohammed, CEO Dennis Gicheru Suspended in Ksh42M Scandal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru have been suspended after explosive allegations of financial impropriety involving Ksh42 million...

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Kenyan Footballer Gabriel Wandera Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Busia

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera, who died in a suspected hit-and-run...

6 days ago
Historic Win for Kenya Police FC Historic Win for Kenya Police FC

Sports

Kenya Police FC Crowned KPL Champions

KDRTV News – Nairobi: In the 2024/2025 Football Kenya Federation (FKF )Premier League season, Kenya Police FC has incised its name in history, securing their...

June 15, 2025
Harambee Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba Resigns Harambee Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba Resigns

Sports

Harambee Starlets Coach Odemba Resigns Days Before CECAFA

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Beldine Odemba has resigned from her position as head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s national women’s football team. Her...

June 9, 2025