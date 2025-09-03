Hustler Fund Board Appoints Henry Tanui As New CEO

The Board of the Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund) has appointed Henry Tanui as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Tanui, who takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu as Hustler Fund CEO, will serve in the position for a period of three years.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 3, after taking over the position, Tanui expressed optimism about the Fund’s future, committing to reengineering and the collection process

“The Hustler Fund has already proven to be catalytic in supporting livelihoods and economic growth. My focus will be on reengineering our collection processes, strengthening financial literacy, and building ecosystem lending channels that expand our reach and deepen our impact,” he said.

Tanui is an experienced financial services professional with over 24 years in the industry. He possesses significant expertise in risk management, MSME Lending, business lending, personal lending, mortgages, and International Trade Finance.

He has held senior roles at Ecobank, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, and the Industrial and Commercial Development Bank of Kenya.

His extensive experience has given him a profound understanding of Kenya’s economic development and the vital role that financial services play in promoting inclusive growth.

Outgoing CEO Nkukuu, on her part, thanked the Board and Kenyans for the opportunity to serve in the position.

“It has been a privilege to serve Kenyans by establishing and launching the Hustler Fund. I am proud of the progress we have made in reaching millions of households and MSMEs. I warmly congratulate Mr. Tanui and wish him every success in expanding the Fund’s impact in the years ahead,” she said.

