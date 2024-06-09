Connect with us

News

I Am Dumbfounded By The Recent Happenings in UDA- Muthama

File image of President William Ruto and Johnstone Muthama

Former United Democratic Party (UDA) chairperson Johnstone Muthama now says the recent wrangles in the ruling party have left him dumbfounded.

In a statement via his Facebook Account on Sunday, June 9, Muthama said the ruling party was formed to cure tribalism in the country.

“The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was formed to end tribalism which had characterized our political landscape for decades but I am dumbfounded by the recent happenings,” said Muthama.

His remarks come amid speculations of a fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

On Wednesday, Muthama who is a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission said the UDA Party was formed on the foundation of national unity devoid of political deceit and President Ruto, DP Gachagua and other leaders came together for the sake of achieving it.

The former Machakos Senator advised Ruto and Gachagua to use internal mechanisms to solve cracks in the UDA party without exposing them to members of the public.

“As one of the leaders who worked tirelessly for the formation of this government, I believe our administration is still too young to have conspicuous cracks and in case there are some teething issues, let us use our internal mechanisms to iron them without exposing ourselves the way it has happened recently,” Muthama stated.

Gachagua’s recent strategy to unite the Mt Kenya region has ignited infighting within the political outfit with a section of leaders calling him a tribalist.

The DP has however emphasized that the purpose of uniting the region is to ensure that the Mt Kenya area can effectively advocate for its fair share of national resources and maintain its relevance in the country’s political landscape.

“When we call for unity of this region, it is not against anybody. There are people confusing our unity agenda with tribalism, they get it wrong,” Gachagua said on Sunday.

Also Read: Why Muthama Will Not Receive President Ruto In His Ukambani Tour

