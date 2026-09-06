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I am Ready to Deputise Sifuna – Rigathi Gachagua

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua.

File image of Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to deputise Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, September 6, in Spokane, Washington, during an engagement with Kenyans living in the US, Gachagua said he would have no problem serving as Sifuna’s running mate.

The DCP party leader said Sifuna will have the backing of the united opposition if he can convince Kenyans he is the best candidate to remove President William Ruto from power.

“If we do our arithmetic and find that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will send President William Ruto home early, so be it,” Gachagua said.

He added, “And there is no problem, by the way, even I, Riggy G, can deputise Sifuna. There is nothing wrong with that.”

Gachagua also took a swipe at COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli over remarks that Sifuna is too young to run for president and should wait for his turn.

He said Sifuna is more than capable of leading a country the size of Kenya, noting that leaders much younger have successfully governed nations far larger.

“I want to tell that Mzee, Sifuna is above 18 years; he is 44. Barack Obama was elected US President at 47. Roosevelt was elected President of the US at the age of 42. If at the age of 42 you can govern a country as large as the US, at 44 what is Kenya?” he posed.

Gachagua’s remarks come as Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement continue to popularise the movement across the country.

Sifuna is currently seeking to register his own political party after being ousted as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

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