I am the Glue that is Uniting Opposition Leaders – Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he is the force that is uniting the opposition camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, November 15, Gachagua said that the frequent visits of leaders to his Wamunyoro residence were a reflection of his position in bringing them together.

The DCP party leader described himself as the glue holding the united opposition leaders together.

“I am the one bringing people together. If you see people coming to Wamunyoro, it is because I am a leader,” said Gachagua.

He continued, “I am the glue that is putting the leaders together.”

Gachagua also dismissed the recent survey by TIFA research that found that 43 per cent of Opposition supporters identified him as the figure most responsible for divisions among Opposition leaders,

He called the findings misleading, insisting that he had been reaching out to rival camps to build a united front against the President.

“That recent poll that said Gachagua is the divisive leader in Opposition is misleading. I am the one bringing the Opposition together,” Gachagua stated.

He vowed to sustain engagements among opposition leaders, saying he remained committed to building consensus on a joint political strategy ahead of the next General Election.

Further, Gachagua said he is prepared to make sacrifices and play a central role in bringing the opposition leaders together.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that Gachagua will make whatever sacrifices, create time and opportunity, reach out and will play a central role in the identification of the joint candidate to face Ruto,” he said.