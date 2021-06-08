I don’t Hide! Atwoli Denies Secretly Marrying ’23-year-old Slayqueen’

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has come out to shoot down rumours that he added another wife over the weekend; a 23-year-old lady.

Taking to social media, Atwoli denied the allegations saying that he was at Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi to celebrate his 72nd birthday with his wife Mary Kilobi.

He termed the allegations as lazy rumours adding that he can never have a secret wedding because he ensures all his actions are public.

“That is a lazy rumour from some idle Kenyan,” he told TUKO.

“I was at the coast with my wife Mary (Kilobi Atwoli). In any case, there is no problem in marrying but if I have to do that I do it publicly not hiding from anyone.”

The rumour was started by news reporter Jamila Mbugua who alleged Atwoli, who has married Mary Kilobi as the third wife, was in the coast after the wedding.

“He’s got a lot going on for him.. he just quietly married a 23 year old Muslim girl at the Coast,” said Jamila.

He’s got a lot going on for him.. he just quietly married a 23 year old Muslim girl at the Coast https://t.co/A88f6JF3qu — @jamilambugua (@jamilambugua) June 6, 2021

Atwoli was in the company of Eugene Wamalwa and Philipo in Kilifi County.

“May I take this opportunity to say a big thank you for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri Eugene Wamalwa and my son Philipo who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean,” Atwoli posted.

May I take this opportunity to say a BIG THANK YOU for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri @EugeneLWamalwa and my son Philipo @themainpoacher who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/YaCyuUfCXF — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) June 6, 2021

