I Don’t Regret Supporting President Ruto – Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga has defended his decision to support President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Phoebe Asiyo in Karachuonyo, Raila said supporting President Ruto was the best course of action to safeguard Kenya’s stability.

The former Premier warned that Kenya faced the risk of collapsing into chaos similar to other countries that have experienced political instability.

“We were forced into this because of the situation that was there. I do not regret what we did. We did it in the best interest of our country, and Kenya must move on,” Raila said.

He added, “There was a very big probability of Kenya deteriorating into a failed state like Somalia. Like Sudan today. People who do not understand History talk very easily. Tell them what happened in Libya and Egypt. Why do we have a military regime in Egypt today?”

Raila went on to say that some critics were downplaying what he described as a serious national crisis, one that required pragmatic solutions rather than political grandstanding.

He challenged critics to provide alternative solutions to the political crisis that faced the country, maintaining that his actions were necessary for peace.

“I want to invite anybody to tell me how this could have been solved. We sacrificed so that there could be peace in this country. And that is why we are here today. I do not regret what we did,” Raila stated. “We did it in the country’s best interest, and Kenya must move forward.”

Further, the ODM leader underscored the need for the government to prioritise human rights and the welfare of ordinary Kenyans.

“Issues of human rights must be respected. We must ensure that our people are protected. That people have food and work. That their children can go to school. The cost of living must be brought down,” Rail added.