I Have No Bloods On My Hands- President Ruto Adresses Protests Deaths

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Sunday said he has no blood on his hands following the death of some anti-finance Bill protestors.

Speaking during a joint interview at State House Nairobi, Ruto claimed that criminals infiltrated the peaceful protests to cause atrocities including the burning down of a section of the Parliament Buildings.

According to President Ruto, 19 people died during last week’s protests that turned violent with property worth Sh 2.4 billion destroyed.

“I have no blood in my hands. 19 people to the record that I have from the security agencies are dead. Very unfortunate,” President Ruto stated.

The Head of State mentioned that there would be investigations into how the 19 protestors were killed by the police.

“There will be an investigation on how these 19 Kenyans died, they will be a clarity, an explanation for each and every one of them,” said Ruto.

The President claimed that police were forced to fire live bullets in Ngong town after one of the protestors overpowered a police officer and took his firearm.

“The man accosted the police, took the gun, and used it against innocent citizens and police had to shoot him to avoid endangering the lives of many others,” Ruto explained.

He went on to say that more people could have been killed during last week’s protests if the police did not intervene.

“We had information and that is why we prepared in the manner in which we did and if we hadn’t prepared in the manner that we did, we would not be counting 19, we would be counting different numbers,” Ruto stated.

The President alleged that the protestors who stormed the Parliament buildings targeted the armoury and the mausoleum.

“How did the criminals know there was an armoury and a mausoleum in Parliament?” “They went straight for the armoury and musoleum, indicating they were organised criminals,” Ruto added.

