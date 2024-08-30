I Have No Names of Anyone Kidnapped During Protests- Ruto Adresses Claims Of Abductions

President William Ruto now says he is not aware of any kidnappings and forced disappearances during the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Thursday, August 29 night during a town hall session in Kisumu City, the President asked families whose kin reportedly went missing to come forward and give their names so that he could take action.

“If there’s any family that their child or their friend or relative went to a demonstration, whether last year or this year and never came back, I want to know the names because I will take firm and decisive action,” Ruto said.

He added“As I talk to you today, I don’t have a name of somebody who has been abducted or disappeared.

The Head of State went on to affirm that Kenyans have the right to associate within the law and therefore no one should be subjected to inhumane treatment because of their political beliefs.

Further President Ruto said the number of deaths and injuries in the protests could not be ascertained, but a framework was being put in place to ensure that those who lost their lives or were injured were fully compensated.

“The Ministry of Interior is working, you know I assembled the Cabinet the other day, they are working on the numbers and we will see how we are going to work together on that program,” he remarked.

His remarks come after Kenyans took to social media to voice their concerns over the abduction of young people by the security services during anti-government protests.

According to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission, 50 people died during the protests while 413 others were injured.

Meanwhile, three activists are missing after they were allegedly picked up by the police in Kitengela.

The three; Jamil Longton, Aslam Longton, and Bob Micheni Njagi were arrested on Monday, August 19, and have been held incommunicado in an undisclosed location from that time.

Also Read: President Ruto Names 2 Individuals Who Will Lead Raila’s AUC Campaign Secretariat