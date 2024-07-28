I Have No Problem With New Cabinet Nominees- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he fully supports President William Ruto’s decision to appoint new Cabinet Secretaries and is ready to work with the nominees once approved by Parliament.

Speaking on Sunday in Nyandarua County, Gachagua said that his work is to assist the President, and he is okay with the formation of a broad-based Government, under which four members of the Opposition party have been nominated to the new Cabinet.

“I have no objection to the new nominees and the formation of a broad-based government by the president. Let the new nominees come we work together for the people of Kenya. As the deputy president and principal assistant to the president, my work is to support him, respect him, and be loyal to him. I support his decisions,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua noted that the broad-based Government will help the President succeed in implementing his development plan.

“We have no problem (with the formation of a broad-based Government by the President); we are contented with his decision. Let the new nominees come we work together for the people of Kenya. My work is to support the President, be loyal, advise, and work with him,” said Gachagua.

The DP urged Kenyans to rally behind the President and said he would continue to carry out his mandate as the President’s chief of staff.

Similarly, Gachagua urged political leaders to focus their energies on championing issues that will benefit the socio-economic growth of the people and shun propaganda and divisive politics of ‘pulling down top leaders’.

Gachagua further castigated those criticizing him over his decision to advocate for unity and being available to the people.

“I have a weakness of loving my people from Mt Kenya’s backyard. You may have to forgive me. It does not mean I have a problem with the other Kenyans. The rest of Kenya are also our friends and we talk the same language and we understand each other,” he remarked.

