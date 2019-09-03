I Have Not Been Neglected, ODM Party Is Taking Care Of My Medical Expenses- Norman Magaya

NASA CEO and ODM stalwart Norman Magaya has trashed claims doing round on social media that he has been neglected by both NASA and ODM leadership in his current sickly state. The social media went into frenzy when some users claimed ODM Party and its leadership had perfected the art of using and dumping their ardent foot soldiers, whom they tend to turn their backs on when they later need help from the Party.

READ ALSO:ODM Issues A Statement After Claims Of Neglecting Ailing Nasa CEO Emerge

1/ Many of you may have read that Norman Magaya, the former head of NASA Coalition Secretariat, collapsed at Bomas of Kenya in August 2017 during the verification of presidential votes. Here is an article that reported the incident >> https://t.co/WvEXdiB80X — DD (@Disembe) September 2, 2019

This tweet did not go down well with The ODM Party which said the allegations are false and that they have been standing with Norman Magaya ever since he fell ill. The party, in a statement, said they have been supporting Magaya silently and did not mean to announce it in public or shout about it on the roof tops.

The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 3, 2019

National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya also responded to the claims that his party had abandoned him following his encounter with a horrific heart attack. Taking to his Twitter, Magaya noted that he has been under treatment for the past four months and that his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stood by him since.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases