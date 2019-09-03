Connect with us

I Have Not Been Neglected, ODM Party Is Taking Care Of My Medical Expenses- Norman Magaya

NASA CEO and ODM stalwart Norman Magaya has trashed claims doing round on social media that he has been neglected by both NASA and ODM leadership in his current sickly state.  The social media went into frenzy when some users claimed ODM Party and its leadership had perfected the art of using and dumping their ardent foot soldiers, whom they tend to turn their backs on when they later need help from the Party.

This tweet did not go down well with The ODM Party which said the allegations are false and that they have been standing with Norman Magaya ever since he fell ill. The party, in a statement, said they have been supporting Magaya silently and did not mean to announce it in public or shout about it on the roof tops.

National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya also  responded to  the claims that his party had abandoned him following his encounter with a horrific heart attack. Taking to  his Twitter, Magaya noted that he has been under treatment for the past four months and that his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stood by him since.

