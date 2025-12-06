I Will Not Seek Revenge for My Father’s Death – Boyd Were

Kasipul Member of Parliament Boyd Were now says he will not pursue revenge over the killing of his father, the late Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, Were emphasized that revenge cannot bring back a loved one, ease a grieving family’s pain, or help the nation progress.

The ODM lawmaker said he would focus on truth, closure, and justice that restores dignity rather than retaliation.

“Revenge cannot raise the dead, cannot comfort a grieving family, and cannot build a nation,” he said.

“I seek healing, reconciliation, and an end to the cycles of violence that have stolen too many fathers, mothers, and children from this country.”

At the same time, Were called on Kenyans, the government, faith leaders, civil society, and international partners to join him in building a country where political competition is based on ideas, not intimidation.

The late Ong’ondo Were was shot on Wednesday, March 30, after leaving Parliament while he was stuck along Ngong Road.

His driver and bodyguard, who escaped unhurt, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted by Johansen Oduor, the Chief Government Pathologist, revealed that Were was shot five times, with the bullets entering from the left side of his body.

Authorities described the killing as a targeted attack, sparking shock across the country.

Before his death, Ong’ondo had expressed concern over the rising cases of violence in his constituency. He recounted an incident in which goons blocked a road he was using to attend a funeral and even attacked his convoy.

On November 27, his son Boyd Were was elected as the new Kasipul MP, where he was vying on an ODM party ticket.

Were won the by-election with a total of 16,819 votes, defeating Were, who garnered 8,476 votes.