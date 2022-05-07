Connect with us

News

I Won’t Resign, DP Ruto Tells His Critics

By

Published

Uhuru Ruto 1170x752 1

The Deputy President has denied claims that he absconded from his duties adding that he will not resign till his tenure ends.

Speaking in Buchifi market in Mumias West constituency, DP Ruto said that he has discharged all his duties according to the constitution. 

“I want to ask them to point out any single assignment, any advice or any call that the President directed to my office and failed. I have discharged all responsibilities that the President directed to me or to my office accordingly,” Ruto said.

He chastised President Uhuru for tainting his name in the process of campaigning for Raila.

“Fisi akitaka kula watoto wake husema wananuka kama mbuzi (When a hyena wants to eat its cubs, it claims they smell like a goat). That is what the President did to forsake me,” Ruto said.

FB IMG 1651849688822

He also criticized ODM leader Raila Odinga, urging him to leave active politics because he had run out of ideas.

He claimed that by his handshake with President Kenyatta, Raila Odinga undermined the Big Four Agenda of the Jubilee administration at the expense of the Building Bridges Initiative, which squandered taxpayer funds.

He also accused him of dismantling the Jubilee Party and wasting five years of President Kenyatta’s administration without a single development initiative.

“You are old enough to retire from politics and go home,” he told Mr Odinga.

Read Also: Ruto Warned Over Some UDA Officials, Told How They Might Cost Him the Presidency

