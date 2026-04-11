Ichung’wah Blames Gachagua After Goons Barricade Southern Bypass

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being behind the blockage of the Southern Bypass by goons.

In a statement on Saturday, April 11, Ichung’wah claimed that Gachagua used a mobilizer from Ruai to disrupt transport along the busy highway.

“To justify his fake allegations of self-inflicted violence and desire for anarchy, Gachagua, this morning at 5:30 am–6 am, using his known thug alias Jack from Ruai (John Nyambura) Macaveli, a Wamatangi mobiliser, attempted to blockade the Southern Bypass at Thogoto Kiamburi area, PCEA entrance in Kikuyu and Gitaru with trailers and bonfires,” Ichung’wah claimed.

The Kikuyu MP, however, said police officers managed to repulse the goons and restore traffic along the Southern Bypass.

“The security teams repulsed them, and traffic flow was restored. This is why Gachagua never wants security forces to protect innocent civilians. The security team remains on high alert to quell any incidents of lawlessness,” he stated.

Further, Ichung’wah said he will not allow any disruption of business in the Kikuyu area as Gachagua plans to hold a rally in the constituency.

“We shall not allow anarchy and disruption of business in our town and country to satisfy the thirst for bloodshed of a vile man out for revenge at the expense of the people,” Ichung’wah added.

On Friday, Gachagua wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, alleging a coordinated plot to disrupt their rally.

The former DP claimed that the plan included blocking major roads leading in and out of Kikuyu town using heavy vehicles staged under the pretext of mechanical breakdowns, and targeting participants and businesses to provoke a security response.

Ichung’wah also wrote to the Police IG, asking him to enhance security in Kikuyu, claiming that DCP leaders have been directed to organise and ferry hired goons into Kikuyu Town.