Ichung’wah Has Taken Many Bullets on My Behalf – President Ruto

President William Ruto has heaped praises on the leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, during his father’s funeral.

Speaking on Monday, September 15, President Ruto termed the Kikuyu Member of Parliament as not just a friend but also a brother.

The Head of State acknowledged the personal sacrifices Ichung’wah has made in their political journey together.

“I want to thank the parents of Ichung’wah, through them, I have gotten this man Kimani, who is more than a friend, I have gotten a brother. I stand here in this hallowed and honoured ground to say, in Kimani Ichung’wah, we have a great leader, without any fear of contradiction.

“This man, Kimani Ichung’wah, I call him Anthony, he has taken many bullets on my behalf, he has carried many burdens on my behalf that even my brothers would not. I want to take this chance to thank you. The same way you have stood with me, I will stand by you,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also paid tribute to Ichung’wah’s father, honoring the life and legacy of the 105-year-old patriarch who passed away on September 4.

He praised Mzee Ichung’wah, saying he believed in his ability, did not give up, and pushed himself to bring up a well-respected family.

“We celebrate the life of Isaac Ngugi, the father of my friend and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. Mzee Ngugi’s journey is a true inspiration. He showed us that with faith in oneself, hard work, and perseverance, anything is possible,” Ruto said.

The funeral was attended by several politicians and government officials, including DP Kithure Kindiki and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

