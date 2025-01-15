ICT CS Nominee William Kabogo Reveals His Net Worth

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet nominee William Kabogo has disclosed that his assets are worth Ksh 3 billion.

Speaking while appearing before the Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, Kabogo said his wealth is distributed across real estate, company shareholding, land, and other personal assets.

“In terms of houses, my total net worth is Ksh.700 million, movable assets about Ksh.40 million, land and farm about Ksh.756 million, cash and current assets about Ksh.64 million, interest and shares in companies about Ksh.1.5 billion. A total of about Ksh.3.01 billion,” said Kabogo.

Kabogo also revealed that he used to own a helicopter, which he sold when he became too busy to use it.

“I had one (chopper) at some point; when I was a young man, I could fly it myself. But when I couldn’t fly it as much, I decided to let it go; I sold it,” he stated.

The former Kiambu governor’s declaration caused an uproar among MPs, some of whom disputed the net worth, with some suggesting the businessman’s flamboyance in society did not match the figures.

At the same time, Kabogo distanced himself from the death of Mercy Keino in June 2011. He denied claims that he had organized a party and invited Keino.

“The Issue of Mercy Keino is a very tragic story. The MP has stated that it is alleged that I invited people to a party. It is not true. This is a situation where you find yourself at a place at the wrong time. It was a public place – a restaurant and there were several groups of people. The issue of the death of Mercy Keino came to me two weeks after she was buried,” Kabogo explained.

Further, he denied links to drug trafficking saying he has never ever dealt with drugs of any kind in all life.

