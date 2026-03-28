IEBC Announces 30-Day Enhanced Voter Registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the rollout of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR).

In an update on Saturday, March 28, the commission said the exercise will run for 30 consecutive days from Monday, March 30, 2026, up to Tuesday, 28th April 2026.

“This Monday (30th March, 2026), IEBC is launching Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR). The exercise will take place for 30days daily up to Tuesday, 28th April 2026 (Monday to Sunday),” read the notice.

IEBC noted that the exercise will take place at County Assembly Wards on a rotational basis in accordance with the kit movement schedules, Universities and Colleges, and Huduma Centres.

The registration will also take place at the IEBC Customer Experience Center – Anniversary Towers, Nairobi, and at IEBC Constituency offices.

However, the commission noted that the exercise will not be conducted in electoral areas where by-elections are scheduled or where election petitions are still ongoing.

The ECVR is the second phase of IEBC’s mass voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 General Election. The electoral body is aiming to register at least 6.8 million new voters.

This comes days after IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana disclosed that the electoral body has registered 250,391 new voters.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 24, Mukhwana noted that the new registrations have largely been concentrated in urban and peri-urban areas.

The IEBC Commissioner said Nairobi County is leading the exercise with 49,055 new registrations, followed by Kiambu County with 20,404.

Mombasa County comes third with 15,140 new voters, followed by Machakos with 11,687 and Nakuru with 10,432.

Kitui county has recorded 9,401 new voters, Kisii 8,871, and Kakamega 8,078. Meru County has registered 7,499 voters, with Murang’a close behind at 7,267.

However, Mukhwana expressed concern over the persistently low registration numbers in arid and semi-arid regions.

“Regrettably, the arid areas continue to perform dismally; Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River are almost stagnant, and that is because of the lower population density and the migration patterns,” he stated.