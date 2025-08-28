IEBC Announces Resumption Date for Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that continuous voter registration will start on Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, IEBC said the exercise is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen has a chance to participate in shaping the country’s future.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wishes to inform the public that Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will resume on Monday, 29th September 2025, in line with its constitutional mandate under Article 88(4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

“This exercise is a vital step in ensuring that every eligible Kenyan has the opportunity to participate in shaping the country’s future through democratic elections. It is particularly directed towards young people who have recently attained 18 years, and all citizens who have not yet registered or need to update their voter information,” the statement read.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon noted that preparations for the exercise are already underway, with several key activities being carried out to guarantee efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

The key tasks underway include mapping of Registration Centres, verifying both existing and proposed centres to ensure accessibility across the country, holding consultative forums at the constituency level to build awareness and promote participation, collecting constituency, county, and national-level data to guide resource planning, and configuring and testing KIEMS kits.

On who is eligible to register, IEBC said that any Kenyan citizen qualifies to register as a voter if they are 18 years or older, possess a valid national ID card or passport, are not registered elsewhere, and have not been convicted of an election offence in the past five years.

For new applicants, they will be required to present their ID or passport, fill out the relevant form, and provide biometric data.

“The Commission urges all eligible Kenyans, especially the youth who have recently attained voting age, to seize this opportunity and take the first step in shaping the future. Registering to vote is not just a constitutional right; it is a powerful act of responsibility. Your voice matters,” IEBC added.