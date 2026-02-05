IEBC Appoints Moses Sunkuli as Acting CEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Sunkuli will serve in the position for six months or until the commission recruits a new CEO.

Before being appointed as the acting IEBC CEO, Sunkuli served as the commission’s director of electoral operations.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, effective immediately.

“This appointment follows the exit of the former Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sunkuli, who currently serves as the Commission’s Director of Electoral Operations, brings extensive experience and internal institutional knowledge to this role,” IEBC stated.

Further, Ethekon said the commission will fast-track the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer / Commission Secretary and ensure a seamless transition, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in service delivery.

This comes a day after Hussein Marjan Hussein resigned as the IEBC CEO.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ethekon confirmed Marjan’s exit from the commission, saying it was a mutually agreed decision.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

“This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission,” Ethekon stated.

According to Ethekon, Marjan’s exit is part of a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The changes within the Secretariat are part of critical reforms aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness, internal accountability, and results-oriented systems. The Secretariat is central to delivering credible, free, and fair elections, and these reforms will enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and service delivery to the people of Kenya,” he said.