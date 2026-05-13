IEBC Bans Taking Photos in Polling Booths

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has banned taking photographs or recording videos inside polling booths.

In a public notice on Wednesday, May 13, the electoral body said such actions are a criminal offence under Section 7(3)(e) of the Election Offences Act.

“Do not take photos or record videos in the polling booth. The secrecy and sanctity of the vote must be preserved at all times,” IEBC said.

The commission warned that members of the public found taking photographs inside polling booths risk fines of up to Ksh1 million, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

“Section 7(3)(e) of the Election Offences Act states that a person attending any proceedings relating to an election who, without lawful excuse, captures an image of any marked ballot for purposes of financial gain or for showing allegiance, commits an offence,” IEBC added.

The notice comes as the electoral body is set to hold by-elections in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, and Member of County Assembly in Porro Ward and Endo Ward.

The Emurua Dikirr MP seat fell vacant following the demise of former MP Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash in Nandi County.

IEBC earlier announced that all polling stations would open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. on election day. The commission assured voters that any time lost during the opening of polling stations will be compensated at the close of voting.

In the Emurua Dikirr by-election, UDA’sDavid Keter will face former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP-sponsored Vincent Rotich.