The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports claiming that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been cleared to contest the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon clarified that the commission had not made any determination regarding Gachagua’s eligibility to run for president.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has noted with concern a report aired by a national television station and subsequently circulated on social media, alleging that the Commission has cleared former Deputy President, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, to contest the 2027 General Election as a Presidential candidate. The Commission wishes to clarify that it has made no such determination and states as follows,” read the statement.

IEBC attributed the reports to remarks made by its Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24.

According to the commission, Owiye was explaining constitutional provisions governing qualifications and disqualifications for election under Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution.

The presentation also addressed Articles 99(3) and 193(3), which provide that a person is not disqualified from contesting an election until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

However, IEBC maintained that the presentation did not address impeachment, removal from office under Article 75 or the eligibility of an individual who has been impeached to contest an election.

The Commission further regretted what it termed the misrepresentation of facts, urging media houses to exercise accuracy, fairness and due diligence when reporting on sensitive constitutional and electoral matters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Hon. Rigathi Gachagua’s eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election,” Ethekon stated.

IEBC explained that the constitutional requirements for presidential candidates are provided under Article 137, alongside other applicable provisions governing eligibility to stand for election.

The commission added that any determination concerning a prospective candidate’s eligibility would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process and in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

“Any determination of a prospective candidate’s eligibility will be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process, in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws. Candidate registration for the 2027 General Election has not commenced and will be undertaken within the timelines prescribed by law,” Ethekon stated.