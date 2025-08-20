IEBC Clarifies Statement Alleging Plan to Disbanding Parliament

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has flagged a statement circulating online alleging a plan to disband parliament.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 20, IEBC urged members of the public to disregard the fake statement.

“The fabricated ‘Press Release’ released in social media, circulating the IEBC brand, is a malicious attempt to disrupt the Commission and the nation with misinformation and should be disregarded, and context that believe otherwise deserve to be investigated and dealt with accordingly,” said IEBC.

“The public is advised to disregard the ‘Press Release’ in its entirety and to treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

The electoral body said fraudulent and misleading posts made solely to incite and destabilize the country, the Commission shall investigate the source of this malicious fabrication.

IEBC cautioned Kenyans against such acts and any other fake messages touching on and affecting the democratic process and the stability of our nation’s democratic institutions, including the Commission.

IEBC advised Kenyans to rely on official communication channels, such as this, and to verify information with the Commission before dissemination.

Further, the commission announced it intends to engage stakeholders, including members of the public, media, and other democratic institutions, and avail channels including social media platforms, website, and toll-free lines to allow citizens and institutions to verify information directly from the Commission.

The document attributed to Chairman Erustus falsely claimed that the Commission was prepared to conduct a mini-General Election if the Supreme Court advised the President to dissolve Parliament.

