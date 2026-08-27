IEBC Hits Back at Gachagua, Denies 2027 Election Tender Irregularities

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in the procurement of technology and ballot papers for the 2027 General Election, accusing Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua of making unsubstantiated claims.

In a statement on Thursday, August 27, 2026, IEBC said it had taken note of reports circulating in mainstream and social media following remarks made by Gachagua during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The commission said the ongoing procurement process for election technology remains at its initial stages and that no company has been awarded the tender.

“The procurement process for technology commenced with the advertisement of the tender, and it is still at its initial stages. No award has been made to any company,” the statement read in part.

According to the IEBC, the tender specifications are generic and performance-based and are open to any qualified supplier.

The Commission said the process is guided by Supreme Court directives, lessons from previous elections and feedback from its field officers.

“The technical specifications are generic, performance-based, open to any qualified supplier, guided by Supreme Court directives, lessons from previous elections and feedback from our field officers.

“The Commission informs the public that the procurement process for technology commenced with the advertisement of the tender and it is still at its initial stages,” IEBC said.

The electoral body further said the procurement process is being conducted in accordance with Chapter Twelve of the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The IEBC disclosed that the procurement of its Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS), hardware equipment and accessories, as well as ballot papers and other election materials, has temporarily been halted following a request for review filed at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

The Commission also rejected allegations of predetermined tender awards, saying final decisions would only be made after rigorous and transparent procurement processes.

“Any attempts to cast aspersions on a process or outcomes of a process that has not yet reached its logical conclusion are premature and aimed at interfering with the affairs of the IEBC,” it said.

IEBC challenged Gachagua to provide evidence to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations that politicians had purchased a house for IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon to influence him.

The Commission said the alleged value of the house had shifted from KSh80 million to KSh200 million and demanded evidence, including the location of the property, sale agreements, transfer documents, payment receipts and details of the seller and purchaser.

” In the spirit of accountability and fairness, the Commission hereby demands that DCP leaders tender evidence of the location of the house and transaction documents, including sale agreements, transfer documents, Transfer Documents and payment receipts, details of the Seller and purchaser, among others, to EACC for action,” IEBC said.

On claims concerning changes in its staff, the Commission said it was acting within its human resource policies and other applicable public service guidelines.

It said the deployment and redeployment of personnel was a normal administrative function intended to enhance service delivery and should not be politicised.

The Commission also rejected allegations that voter registration data was being shared with external parties or that there was an intention to suppress voters from particular regions.